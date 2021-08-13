GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.69

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 10461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.