Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Insider Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathaniel A. Vitan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $315.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $196.41 and a 12-month high of $316.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

