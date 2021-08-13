KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KPT. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of KPT stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$10.20. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,306. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$99.81 million and a PE ratio of -40.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.38.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

