Sesen Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,927 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 3,675 call options.

SESN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 390,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SESN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

