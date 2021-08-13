Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$234.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.67.

TSE:CTC.A traded down C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,863. The stock has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.83. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$122.81 and a 52-week high of C$213.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

