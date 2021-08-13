Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €85.60 ($100.71). 223,019 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.91.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

