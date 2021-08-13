Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €85.60 ($100.71). 223,019 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.91.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

