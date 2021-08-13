Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.