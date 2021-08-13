Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 156,844 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

BANR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

