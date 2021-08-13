Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Position Increased by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 17.9% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 676,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

