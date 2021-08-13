Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.51. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

