RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $22.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,598. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.7624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

