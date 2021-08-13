Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price at $20.71

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $$12.77 during midday trading on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

