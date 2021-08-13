Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 136,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.20.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

