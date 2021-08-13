-$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Azul posted earnings per share of ($2.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,880. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.