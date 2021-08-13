Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 67,016 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,016 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $101.95. 87,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.