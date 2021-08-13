Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 226,370 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,370 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

BOOT traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $87.56. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,201 shares of company stock worth $11,631,836 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.