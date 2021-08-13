Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,562,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

