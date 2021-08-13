iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $272.71. 28,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

