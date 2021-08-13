Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPHM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $949,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 199,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,011.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.