SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.20 million.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. 1,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

