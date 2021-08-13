Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 254,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $164,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

