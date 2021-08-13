GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

