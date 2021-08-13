GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%.

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 439,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

