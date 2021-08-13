Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 5,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $845.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $41,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

