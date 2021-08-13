Busey Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

