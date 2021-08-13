Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Johan Holtzhausen Purchases 1,200 Shares

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Shares of LON CMCL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 900 ($11.76). 5,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 955.47. The company has a market capitalization of £109.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

