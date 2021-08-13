Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

