Amarillo National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 1.13% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.43. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

