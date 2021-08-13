Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

