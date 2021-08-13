CIBC Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. 960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31. Emera has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

