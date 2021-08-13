Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

BIREF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

