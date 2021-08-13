Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

