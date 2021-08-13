thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

