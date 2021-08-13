Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $142.24. 22,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.