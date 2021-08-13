Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $144.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $156.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZPN. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

