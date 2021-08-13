MahaDAO Trading Down 9.1% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00009588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

