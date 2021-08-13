Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,017 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.