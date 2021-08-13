Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

