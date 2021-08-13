MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.32. 17,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

