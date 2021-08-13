Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ROVR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,770. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.