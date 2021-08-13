SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SIGA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,624. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $472.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

