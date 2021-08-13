SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $15.85. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 500,185 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41).

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,435,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,682,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,881,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,267,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.