Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41 on Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

