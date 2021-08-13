Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $48,320.72 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.61 or 0.99856259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.42 or 0.01021251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00363894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00404062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

