Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%.

Shares of SMMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $770.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

