Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.