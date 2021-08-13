Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 465 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 416 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 432.56.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.