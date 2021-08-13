Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.88. 64,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

