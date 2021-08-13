Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Get Conifer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.09. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.