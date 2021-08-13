5,918 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

